Concern that works at local pier may harm fishing industry

Concern has been raised that planned works for Magheroarty Pier may have a detrimental impact on the local fishing industry.

Dredging works are set to commence at the pier next month with further development plans in the pipeline as preparations get underway to accommodate the new Tory ferry.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the Donegal Islands Committee, committee member John O’Brien from Inishbofin says more consultation is needed to ensure the fishermen are not impacted by the current plans.

He says the best needs for the harbour as a whole need to be identified: