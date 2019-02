Formal approval has been granted to allow the commissioning of the Maternity Theatre at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It’s understood that the HSE is now in the process of finalising plans which will also include the sanctioning and recruitment of staff.

The development has been lying idle since 2000 when it was built as part of the redevelopment of the hospital’s renal dialysis block.

Confirmation was received in response to a Parliamentary Question tabled by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty: