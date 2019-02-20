Cockhill drawn away to Longford in EA Sports Cup

Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic have been drawn away to Longford Town in the first round of the EA Sports Cup.

The Inishowen side will make the trip to the City Calling Stadium on Monday 4th March.

Cockhill’s last EA Sports Cup victory came against Galway back in 2011 and since then they have featured in the first round on every season apart from 2012.

Premier Division side’s Finn Harps and Derry City will join the competition at the second round stage.

EA SPORTS Cup – First Round Draw

Athlone Town v Galway United

Bray Wanderers v Wexford

Cobh Ramblers v Limerick

Drogheda United v Cabinteely

Longford Town v Cockhill Celtic

Shelbourne v Bluebell United

All ties to take place on Monday, March 4 at 7.45pm.