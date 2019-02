An additional €36,000 in funding has been sanctioned to the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation in Donegal Town.

It’s understood that the grant aid will be used to assist the facility to continue to provide valuable training and supports to services users with physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities living in south Donegal.

Cllr Noel Jordon says this money will effectively keep the doors open, but much more funding will be needed for the facility to have a long term prosperous future: