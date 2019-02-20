Calls for extra vigilance following attack on elderly family in Castlederg

A family aged in their 60s and 70s have been left badly shaken after three masked men armed with a pitchfork and metal poles broke into their home in the Corgary Road area of Castlederg last night.

The men broke into the house shortly before 10pm, forcing two of the male occupants to lie on the ground before the suspects made off with a sum of cash and three mobile phones.

This has lead to calls on the community in this border area to be extra vigilant.

West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle says this is just the latest in a string of break ins in the area.

She says it is vital the community stay alert and report any suspicious activity to the PSNI: