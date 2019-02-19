Thieves target three commercial premises in Donegal

It’s emerged that a number of commercial premises in Donegal have been targeted by thieves in recent days.

Costcutters in Ballybofey, Manny’s Pub in Convoy and Hegartys home interiors in Buncrana were broken into within the past week alone.

No arrests have yet been made with investigations continuing.

It comes as figures from Gardai show burglaries in Donegal are up 17% with Letterkenny and Buncrana seeing the highest increases.

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace has been providing more details in relation to the crimes and urged anyone with information to come forward: