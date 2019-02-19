Should local election candidates campaign poster free?

There are calls on all candidates in the upcoming local elections in May to campaign poster free.

It’s thought the use of media outlets and social media platforms would not only be better for the environment but also cost effective for the candidate.

Cllr Seamus Maguire believes the use of posters during an election campaign is effectively futile with residents inclined to vote for what the candidate represents as opposed to seeing their picture on the side of the road.

He urged all candidates to consider the possibility of going poster free on today’s Nine Til Noon Show: