PSNI have no credibility in dealing with legacy issues – McDonald

The Sinn Féin leader says the PSNI have no credibility when it comes to dealing with legacy issues in the North.

Last week, it was revealed that that police did not provide all relevant documentation to the Police Ombudsman in relation to the Loyalist murder of five people in a Belfast bookies in 1992. It then emerged that the case may have implications for a number of other incidents, including Donegal County Councillor Eddie Fullerton’s killing a year earlier.

Mary Lou McDonald has refused to apologise for saying she doesn’t think any of the current PSNI leadership team should take over the top job there.

She says an outsider should replace George Hamilton when he steps down later this year.

Mary Lou McDonald has been strident in her criticism of the Northern Irish police force:

The Northern Ireland Department of Justice has requested that Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland undertake an independent review into the methods the PSNI use to disclose information in respect of historic cases to the Police Ombudsman.

The Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice, Brendan McGuigan, has confirmed that the review will be prioritised within its future programme of inspections and reviews.