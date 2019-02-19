NW 10K Launched – Chairman Neil Martin

The launch on the 2019 North West 10k took place at Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel on Monday night

This year’s event is on Sunday, May 5th and it will be the 23rd staging of a race that continues to grow in popularity.

Members of the North West 10k organising committee were joined at Monday night’s launch by representatives of this year’s three chosen charities – Little Angels School, Letterkenny; Donegal Cancer Flights & Services; and Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Ireland, Donegal Branch.

Committee chairman Neil Martin addressed last night’s event and paid tribute to his fellow committee members and those who help out in anyway in organising the annual event.

And with ten weeks to go until race day, he says there’s plenty of time for anyone thinking about running or walking in the event to put a training place in place and to take to the line on the day.

Highland’s Diarmaid Doherty has been speaking with Neil Martin…