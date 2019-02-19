Minister says not having grasp on Irish language was ’embarrassing’

A former Gaeltacht Minister says he’s making efforts everyday to improve his grasp of the Irish language – but it was a constant source of embarrassment to him.

Joe McHugh admits he doesn’t know why he was appointed in 2014 by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, given that he couldn’t speak the language.

He says he used innovative methods to speed up the learning process – such as insisting on having Irish-speaking drivers, as well as switching the language on his social media apps to Gaeilge.

The now-Education Minister says a lot of people helped him along the way and continue to do so;