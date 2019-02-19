Holders Rovers head for Glengad in Cup Quarter Final

The quarter final draw for the Knockalla Caravans Cup has thrown up some interesting ties.

In the only all Ulster Senior League fixture, Cockhill Celtic will host Bonagee United.

The tie of the round is the meeting of the holders Letterkenny Rovers and Inishowen Premier Division Champions Glengad United with Glengad having home advantage.

In other quarter final games see Kildrum Tiger Tigers hosting Finn Harps Res and Greencastle will make the trip to Fanad United.

Games to be play on the weekend of March 10th.