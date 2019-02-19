Disgust after scenic picnic area destroyed by vandals

Gardai from Dunfanaghy are currently investigating a criminal damage incident at Horn Head in Dunfanaghy.

The incident is believed to have happened at some stage between 1st and 14th of December however the matter was only reported to Gardai in recent days.

Extensive damage has been caused to the picnic area at the scenic location.

These stone picnic spots were funded by the local Dunfanaghy Tidy Towns Committee and built by volunteers and Gardai say that it’s unfortunate that someone or a group of people decided to destroy it.

They are keen to hear from anyone who may have information on this incident to contact either Dunfanaghy Gardai or the District Garda HQ at Milford.