Declan Boyle starts National title defence in Birr

The seeded entry list for this weekend’s Birr Rally, the first round of the National Rally Championship has been released – and there’s Donegal men among the top 20.

Last years championship winner Declan Boyle is seeded at number two with Brian Boyle back on board for 2019.

The Leitir men will race the Fiesta WRC this Sunday on the Offaly stages. Roy White and James O’Brien head the list in their Fiesta WRC.

Joseph McGonigle and Ciaran Geaney will tackle the event in their Mini WRC while the Moffet brothers Sam and Josh are also among the contenders.

Scotland’s David Bogie will be back in Ireland and on this occasion will race a Skoda Fabia R5.

Meanwhile Donegal men Kevin Eves, Stuart Darcy and Johnny Jordan are among the top modified crews.

No. Driver/Navigator (Car) [Class]

1 Roy White/James O’Brien (Ford Fiesta WRC) [7]

2 Declan Boyle/Brian Boyle (Ford Fiesta WRC) [7]

3 Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Ford Fiesta WRC) [7]

4 Sam Moffett/James Fulton (Ford Fiesta R5) [5]

5 Peadar Hurson/Damien Connolly (Ford Fiesta WRC) [7]

6 Joseph McGonigle/Ciaran Geaney (Mini JCW WRC) [7]

7 David Bogie/John Rowan (Skoda Fabia R5) [5]

8 Niall Maguire/Anthony Nestor (Subaru Impreza S12B) [7]

9 Kevin Barrett/Sean Mullally (Subaru Impreza WRC S14) [7]

10 Steve Wood/Keith Moriarty (Subaru Impreza WRC S11) [7]

11 Padraig Egan/Brian Hassett (Subaru Impreza WRC S14) [7]

12 Chris Armstrong/Gavin Doherty (Ford Escort MKII) [14]

14 Kevin Eves/Chris Melly (Toyota Corolla) [14]

15 James Stafford/Jeff Case (Darrian T9) [14]

16 Stuart Darcy/Emmet Sherry (Ford Escort MKII) [14]

17 Johnny Jordan/Paddy McCrudden (Toyota Starlet) [13]

18 Mike Quinn/Tony Healy (Ford Escort MKII) [14]

19 Darren McKelvey/Dean O’Sullivan (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9) [20]

20 Raymond Conlon/Damien Fleming (Toyota Corolla) [13]

21 Shane Maguire/Donal Balfe (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9) [4]

22 Michael Boyle/Dermot McCafferty (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9) [4]

23 Niall Devine/TBA (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo) [4]

24 Richard Whelan/Sarah Whelan (BMW 1M) [14]

25 Vincent O’Shea/Eoin O’Donoghue (BMW 1M) [14]

26 Jason McSweeney/Liam Brennan (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9) [20]

27 Aaron McLaughlin/Darren Curran (Ford Fiesta R5) [20]

28 Frank Barrett/Darren Barrett (Subaru Impreza WRC S12B) [7]

29 Declan McCrory/Stephen O’Hanlon (Subaru Impreza WRC S12) [7]

30 Ian Roche/JJ Cremin (Subaru Impreza WRC S10) [7]