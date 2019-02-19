Declan Bonner – Odhrán McNiallais to join Donegal at a later date

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner will speak with Odhrán MacNiallais in the comings weeks about his return to the Donegal panel.

MacNiallais hasn’t been around the county set up due to Gaoth Dobhair’s run in the club championship.

Following last weekend’s defeat in the All Ireland Semi Final he indicated he would take a break from football.

He plans to take time out for a few weeks after a long season with Gaoth Dobhair and to deal with the recent tragedy where his friend Michaél Roarty was one of four young men who lost their life’s in a car accident.

Declan Bonner expects him back later in the league and for the championship…

Declan also confirmed the other panel members from the Gaoth Dobhair club will be brought back in the coming weeks and Odhran McFadden Ferry will join up with the senior side for the first time.