Teenager to appear at Derry Court following robbery and burglary

A 15 year old male has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and burglary.

He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The first two charges relate to a robbery at a business premises in the Blucher Road area of the city yesterday morning.

Meanwhile the teenager faces a charge of burglary in connection with the burglary of residential premises in the Bond’s Hill area of Derry yesterday.