New national ICT strategy to be launched in Letterkenny

Ireland’s third ICT Skills Action Plan is to be launched officially launched today in Pramerica.

The ‘Technology Skills 2022’ strategy sets out priority actions to meet the country’s needs for graduates skilled in computing and electronic and electrical engineering to support and drive economic performance over the coming years.

Coinciding with the announcement to deliver more than 47,000 graduates with high level ICT skills over the next 3 years, the Technology Skills 2022 action plan is being launched today at Pramerica in Letterkenny.

A strategic focus will be on fully utilising the range of learning opportunities across the education and training system to meet high-level ICT skill needs by; expanding higher education provision, delivering a progression pathway in further and higher education, the expansion of ICT apprenticeships, reskilling professionals in the sector and the recruitment of international talent.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says the plan sets out a programme for co-operation between the education and training sector and industry to ensure Ireland has the skillsets in place to drive development within both the technology sector and across the wider economy.