‘Medical elitism’ at play in choosing site for National Children’s Hospital – MacSharry

A South Donegal TD says ‘medical elitism’ was at play in choosing the site for the new National Children’s Hospital.

Some campaigners argue the location at St James’ in Dublin is too congested and is difficult to get to.

Former Health Minister James Reilly has defended the decision to put it there – saying it was led by the best advice and is co-located with a major hospital.

However Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry has suggested doctors played a part by not wanting to live in areas further out where there could have been a green fields site: