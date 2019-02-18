Mayor hopeful of early replacement for CODA London route

The Mayor of Derry is hopeful that an announcement could be made about the future of the City of Derry Airport to London route in the coming days.

Speaking after the collapse of FlyBMI at the weekend, Mayor John Boyle repeated that airport management are in contact with a number of potential replacement airlines.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, John Boyle said given the importance of the link to Derry and Strabane, and also Donegal, it’s vital a replacement is found, and he’s hopeful a service to one of the London airports will be running sooner rather than later………………