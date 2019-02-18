Local campaigns stepped up for community hospital improvements

The Carndonagh Community Hospital Liaison Group has hit out at the HSE following what they say is a series of delays in securing long promised reconfigurations works at the hospital in Carndonagh and the Nursing Unit in Buncrna..

The group says the work has once again been pushed back, and according to the official version from the HSE, will not now commence until at least the third quarter of this year, finance permitting.

However, the group says it is now over three years since this project was commenced, and at that point, they were assured that the finance was ring fenced, and that the works in Buncrana and Carndonagh were on track.

Contracts were to have been signed last month, but that didn’t happen, and ther group is now seeking a meeting with the new board of the HSE to discuss the needs of Inishowen as a matter of urgency

Meanwhile, the Save our St Joseph’s Hospital Committee will hold a march and rally on Saturday March 23rd, while in Ballyshannon, a public meeting will take place tonight to discuss promised works at the Shiel Hospital.

One of the meeting’s organisers, Independent Council Candidate Billy Grimes, says they want clear time frames for the completion of work. He is sceptical about government claims that the cost overrun at the National Children’s Hospital will only delay projects by a few months…….