Government urged to acknowledge rights of CE Supervisors

The Government is being urged to acknowledge the rights of Community Employment Supervisors ahead a nationwide strike today.

The industrial action by members of trade unions SIPTU and Forsa is in response to a 10 year dispute over the Government’s failure to recognise a Labour Court Recommendation that an agreed pension scheme be introduced for CE Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors.

The stike coincides with protests being held at Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection across the country, including Letterkenny.

Donegal County Councillor Niamh Kennedy, speaking on behalf of the executive committee of the Killybegs Employment Project, says immediate action must be taken to recognise the rights of CE supervisors……………