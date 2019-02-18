English & Lecky named on Irish European Indoor team

A strong Irish team of 16 athletes have been selected for the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow at the start of March.

As expected Mark English and Sommer Lecky are included.

Letterkenny native English who is a European indoor silver medallist from Prague in 2015 has been in excellent form where he won his 6th national indoor title yesterday.

World U20 high jump silver medallist Sommer Lecky also toasted national success on Sunday and the Finn Valley girl will be heading for Scotland to.

Along with English, the team will be led by the likes of Phil Healy (Bandon), Ciara Mageean (UCD), and Thomas Barr (Ferrybank).

Irish team for Glasgow

Women

60m

Molly Scott (SLOT), Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn), Ciara Neville (Emerald)

400m

Phil Healy (Bandon), Sophie Becker (St Joseph’s)

800m

Siofra Cleirigh Buttner (DSD)

1500m

Ciara Mageean (UCD)

High jump

Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley)

Men

60m

Joseph Ojewumi (Tallaght)

400m

Thomas Barr (Ferrybank), Cillin Greene (Galway City Harriers)

800m

Mark English (UCD), Zak Curran (DSD), Conall Kirk (Annadale Striders)

3,000m

John Travers (Donore Harriers), Sean Tobin (Clonmel)