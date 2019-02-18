Donegal Islands Committee claims Ring refuses to meet them

The Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Islands Committee has hit out at the Minister for Rural Community Development following his continued refusal to meet with the Islands Committee.

Councillor John Sheamais O’Fearraigh says a meeting with representatives is essential to ensure investment is made in the county’s islands.

Councillor O’Fearraigh says islanders have been left frustrated over Minister Michael Ring’s lack of engagement with them.

He says there is still a vast amount of work to be done on the county’s islands and backing from the Department is needed…………..