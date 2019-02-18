Council seeks event proposals for Cruinniú na nÓg

Donegal County Council is currently seeking proposals for events for children and young people during Cruinniú na nÓg, the national day of creativity for children and young people.

This year, Cruinniú na nÓg will take place on Saturday 15th June and will be a day of celebrating and encouraging children and young people to take part in cultural and creative events around the county.

Cruinniú na nÓg, the national day of creativity for young people will take place in Donegal on June 15th.

Events will be held at public libraries in Bundoran, Letterkenny, Milford, Carndonagh and Buncrana, na Rosan, Dungloe, the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny and the County Museum, Letterkenny.

Artists, dancers, storytellers, musicians, re-enactors and all manner of experienced creative professionals, in any medium or artform are invited to make a proposal along with any practitioner, venue, organisation or community group.

€15,000 funding is available to cover the cost of selected events.

Eileen Burgess, Cultural Services Manager with Donegal County Council says the aim is to provide variety in terms of cultural and creative experience, age groups and locations.

The deadline for receipt of proposals is Wednesday 27 February.