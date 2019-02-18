Asbestos clean-up could be complete by end of this week

Asbestos removal experts are moving in to clear material from the site of a major fire on Buncrana’s main Street two weeks ago, with one local councillor saying he hopes the process will be completed by the end of the week.

It follows the blaze which gutted The Plaza, and also caused extensive damage to the adjoining John Barrs’ Drapery premises.

Last week, Cllr Nicholas Crossan proposed that the council take the lead in removing the rubble, which has led to some people being kept out of their homes.

He’s nowe hopeful that all families will be back in their homes by the end of this week.