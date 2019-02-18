Access to Letterkenny’s Market Square to be reviewed

A review is to take place of the approach road to the Market Square area of Letterkenny.

It’s after a number of incidents of buses attempting to venture down the narrow road only to find that they are unable to turn, potentially causing huge problems for themselves and other motorists.

It’s been claimed that a lack of signage in the Church Lane area is leading to the issue reoccurring with Donegal County Council now considering providing additional signage where necessary.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says it’s a serious issue, but one that can be addressed in a very simple way………….