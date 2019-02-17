‘What a year’ – Brendan Devenney reflects on Gaoth Dobhair’s journey to All-Ireland Semi-Final

Gaoth Dobhair lost out to Corofin in the All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship Semi-Final on Saturday by 2-13 v 1-12.

It’s a season that Mervyn O’Donnell’s men can look back fondly on however as they won the Donegal Senior title for the first time in 12 years and then won the Ulster Senior title for the first time in their history, becoming just the second Donegal club to do so.

Brendan Devenney joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to reflect on yesterday’s game and what that season means to the club…