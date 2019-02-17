USL: Letterkenny Rovers beat Fanad United 2-1

Letterkenny Rovers had a 2-1 win over Fanad United on Sunday in the Ulster Senior League.

Letterkenny’s first goal came from an OG but Ryan McFadden equalised for Fanad on 51 minutes.

Christy Conaghan scored the winner for Letterkenny 7 minutes from time after a shot from Joel Gorman bounced back off the post.

On Friday evening, Bonagee United and Finn Harps Reserves played out a 2-2 draw.

Michael Doherty and Darren McFadden scored for Bonagee while Pat Loughrey and Darragh Ellison were on the scoresheet for Harps.