PSNI appeal for information following ‘armed’ robbery in Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following the report of an armed robbery at a shop in the city this morning.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell says Police received a report just after 10:20am that a male had entered a shop on Blucher Street armed with what was described as a butcher knife and demanded money from the till.

The man, described as being in his teens and wearing a hat and black rain jacket subsequently made off with a sum of money from the till.

Police say the staff member involved was not injured but was left shaken.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw a man matching the description of the suspect, or anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 527 of 16/02/19.