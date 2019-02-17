Mark English is focused on Europeans after winning National title

Mark English is a 6 time National Senior Indoors Champion in the 800m after he claimed victory at the Championships in Abbottstown on Sunday.
English ran a 1.51.77 to claim the title, finishing ahead of Zak Curran with just 0.14 seconds between them.
The Letterkenny man, who runs out of UCD AC, joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport…
Results of the Senior Men’s 800m at the @irishlifehealth National Indoor Seniors where @markenglish_ takes the title!
🥇Mark English U.C.D. A.C. 1:51.77
🥈Zak Curran Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 1:51.91
🥉Conor Duncan Ratoath A.C. 1:53.00 pic.twitter.com/aPx6k2uFv2
— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) February 17, 2019