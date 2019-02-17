Mark English is focused on Europeans after winning National title





Mark English is a 6 time National Senior Indoors Champion in the 800m after he claimed victory at the Championships in Abbottstown on Sunday.

English ran a 1.51.77 to claim the title, finishing ahead of Zak Curran with just 0.14 seconds between them.

The Letterkenny man, who runs out of UCD AC, joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport…

