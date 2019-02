The Inishowen League travelled to Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday to take on the Galway League in the Oscar Traynor Trophy Quarter-Final.

It wasn’t to be for Dermot O’Brien’s side as they lost out by two goals to nil, with Enda Curran scoring both of the Galway goals.

Inishowen were the last Donegal side left in the competition as the Donegal League lost out on penalties to Limerick two weeks ago.

Manager Dermot O’Brien gave his thoughts to Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport…