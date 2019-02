The Donegal Hurlers lost their third game out of three against Wicklow on Sunday at O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny by 2-14 v 0-16

Lee Henderson scored 0-10 for Donegal against the Leinster side but it was Wicklow’s goals that made the difference in the end.

Tom Comack was there for Highland Radio Sport…

After the match, Tom spoke with Donegal manager Mickey McCann and with Lee Henderson…