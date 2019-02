Concern has been raised over the illegal dumping of household items in Newtowncunningham over the weekend.

Household appliances, children’s toys, car parts and other materials were dumped at Quay Shore sometime within the past 48 hours.

Councillor Paul Canning says he has been in contact with Donegal County Council with the view to getting the rubbish removed from the local scenic spot.

He says there are items within the hoard that could help identify those responsible: