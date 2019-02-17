Athletics – Mark English wins his 6th National Senior 800m title

Mark English won his sixth National Senior Indoor title in Abbottstown on Sunday at the National Senior Indoor Championships.

The Letterkenny man ran a time of 1:51.77 to take the win 0.14 of a second ahead of Zak Curran from Dundrum South Dublin AC.

Also today, Lauren Callaghan of Finn Valley AC won Bronze in the Triple Jump.

It was a good weekend all round for Donegal athletes as Sommer Lecky claimed the National title in the High Jump yesterday, Brendan Boyce won Silver in the 5k Walk and Geraldine Stewart of Tir Chonaill AC won Bronze in the Shot Put.

Patsy McGonagle joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to review the weekend’s action…