Institute picked up a much needed win in the NIFL Premiership on Friday night when they defeated Ards by three goals to nil.

Dean Curry scored on 32 minutes for ‘Stute which left the score at the break 1-0.

The second half saw 2 goals in the last 15 minutes for Institute as Jack Morrow and Ronan Doherty scored on 75′ and 86’ respectively.

The win sees Institute move back up to 8th place, one point ahead of Glentoran, but with a game in hand.