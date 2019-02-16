PNA to attend WRC talks on Monday

The Psychiatric Nurses’ Association will attend talks at the Workplace Relations Commission on Monday.

It’s after the union suspended strike action that was due to start next week, in their ongoing recruitment and retention dispute.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association planned 3 days of industrial action on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

However, following an intervention from the Labour Court during yesterday’s talks, the PNA’s decided to suspend the strikes.

The Court suggested the parties meet again for talks at the Workplace Relations Commission to try and sort out any outstanding issues, in the dispute over recruitment and retention.

Both sides have now agreed to attend discussions at the WRC on Monday, ahead of returning to the Labour Court on Wednesday.