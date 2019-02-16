Gaoth Dobhair’s decision making wasn’t good enough – Mervyn O’Donnell

Gaoth Dobhair’s dream of winning the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship is over for this year as they lost out to reigning champions Corofin in their semi-final on Saturday.

2-13 v 1-12 was the final score in Carrick-on-Shannon after an exciting hour of play. Kevin Cassidy scored Gaoth Dobhair’s goal in the first-half just as it looked like Corofin were going to run away with it but the Galway side’s experience showed in the second half as they slowed the play down and held onto possession at crucial times.

Gaoth Dobhair manager Mervyn O’Donnell and captain Niall Friel gave their thoughts to Oisin Kelly after the match…

Kevin Cassidy also spoke with Oisin while Eamon McGee and Christopher Sweeney spoke with Ryan Ferry…