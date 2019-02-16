Gaoth Dobhair lose out to Corofin in All-Ireland Club Semi-Final

2-13 v 1-12 was the final score as reigning All-Ireland Club Champions Corofin defeated Gaoth Dobhair in the All-Ireland Club Semi-Final at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-On-Shannon today.
Kevin Cassidy was the goal scorer for Gaoth Dobhair while Gary Sice scored 1-07 for Corofin as he picked the Man of the Match award.
Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne spoke after the final whistle…
Watch match highlights below:
Watch Full-Time Highlights as Corofin have beaten Gaoth Dobhair in the AIB Club Championship Semi-Final here on GAANOW! pic.twitter.com/CnKflD8jo5
