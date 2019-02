The Donegal Hurlers have lost both of their games so far in Division 2B of the National Hurling League this year.

Tomorrow sees them take on Wicklow at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny as they try to get some points on the board. They currently sit second from bottom, ahead of Warwickshire on points difference.

Tom Comack was joined by Declan Coulter to look ahead to tomorrow’s game…