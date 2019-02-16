€20,000 sanctioned for pedestrian crossing at Aura Leisure Centre

A budget of €20,000 has been sanctioned to establish a pedestrian crossing at the Aura Leisure Centre.

It follows concern raised locally over the high speed some motorists are travelling on the stretch which now has a huge increase in footfall.

Donegal County Council is currently developing the design of the crossing with a view to installing in the coming months.

Cllr. Gerry McMonagle says it’s something that’s been high on his priority list for some time and is glad progress is finally being made: