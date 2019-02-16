Driver arrested following Garda chase in Gortahork

A driver has been charged with various counts of dangerous driving following a Garda chase in the Gortahork area.

On Thursday night Gardai detected the driver of a grey coloured Saab driving at 160 km/hr they say the motorist failed to stop and engaged in numerous instances of dangerous driving through townlands in the Gortahork area.

Following assistance provided by other patrols the driver was apprehend and taken to Milford Garda Station.

He has been charged with various offences of dangerous driving and having no insurance.

The vehicle was seized along with a quantity of cannabis and cannabis joints.