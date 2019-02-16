Derry – London air link collapses

Flights between City of Derry Airport and Stanstead Airport in London have been cancelled after flybmi went into administration.

In a statement this evening, airport management urged people to seek flight refunds through their credit card companies.

In the interim, hundreds of people with bookings in the coming days are trying to make alternative arrangements.

Airport statement –

CoDA has been informed that flybmi has been placed into administration. Therefore flybmi will with immediate effect no longer operate the London Stansted service.

The airline has issued the following advice for those due to fly.

– Direct flybmi bookings: Contact your card issuer to seek a refund.

– Travel Agent / Partner Airline bookings: Contact them to check what your options are.

– Those with travel insurance should see if they are eligible to claim for cancelled flights.

We would like to reassure our customers that we are currently reviewing options for resuming the service with another airline as soon as possible.