All-Ireland and Five time Ulster title winning manager with Donegal Brian McEniff was honoured at a function in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny last night.

The Donegal GAA Greats Banquet, which was sold out, honoured McEniff’s achievements as Donegal manager.

McEniff spoke to Oisin Kelly about being honoured last night and how it means more because it was in Donegal…

Oisin also spoke with GAA President John Horan…