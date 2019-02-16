Athletics – National title for Sommer Lecky as Donegal athletes win Gold, Silver & Bronze

The National Senior Indoor Championships are taking place in Abbottstown this weekend and it was a good first day for Donegal athletes.

Sommer Lecky won Gold in the High Jump with a 1.86m jump, equalling the Irish U23 & Junior record.

Brendan Boyce won silver in the 5k walk in a time of 20.16 while Geraldine Stewart of Tír Chonaill AC won Bronze in the shotput, throwing 11.76m.

Elsewhere Mark English won his 800m heat in 1.53 to book his place in tomorrow’s final while Kelly McGrory from the Tír Chonaill club set a PB of 56.27 in the 400m Hurdles to come second in her heat and book her place in tomorrow’s final.

Patsy McGonagle had all the information on today’s action on Saturday Sport as there was plenty of Donegal interest in Dublin…