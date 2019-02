Update – Traffic movement has returned to normal.

Severe traffic delays are being reported at the end of Lower Main Street in Letterkenny as a result of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened close to the intersection of Lower Main Street, Oldtown Road and Convent Road.

No serious injuries have been reported reported, but there is a serious build up of traffic at the moment, and delays are likelt for a time until the area has been cleared.