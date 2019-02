St Columbs are Ulster Schools champions winning the Markey Cup this afternoon.

The Derry side came from six points down to beat Abbey Vocational School 2-11 to 3-5 at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

St Columbs go on to meet the Connacht Champions in the All Ireland Semi Final.

Manager James McQuillian was delighted to take the title…

Abbey Manager Michael Leydon was proud of his sides efforts this year…