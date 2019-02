Serious concern has been raised over the high speed some motorists are travelling on the Rahan Road just outside Letterkenny.

It has led to calls on the local authority to implement some traffic calming measures there but the Council says it won’t consider this until more residents move into the new dwellings.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says he has been approached by a number of residents who fear that a serious crash on that stretch is imminent.

He believes that action must be taken now: