Proposals for Local Winter Gritting Programme get warm response

Donegal County Council is being urged to engage with local farming organisations with a view towards collaborating in the Winter Gritting Programme.

While the local authority grit a vast amount of national and primary routes in Donegal, a lot of regional and rural routes go untreated because of the extensive workload.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says farming communities already tend to these routes where possible but believes that a formal collaborative approach would have far reaching benefits.

He also says that the move would work well in the Councils favour: