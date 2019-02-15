Premier football back for Finn Harps and Derry City

SSE Airtricity Premier Division action returns tonight and after a year out Finn Harps are back in the top flight.

Harps kick off their season against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Mark Timlin is out with a knee injury and Captain Keith Cowan is unavailable due to work commitments while new signing Harry Ascroft is a doubt.

Harps Boss Ollie Horgan knows it’s going to be a tough start to the campaign…

Chris Ashmore will have LIVE regular updates from Bohemians v Finn Harps on Friday evening from Dalymount Park. KO 7.45pm.



A new look Derry City squad and management begin a journey of improvement at the Brandywell this evening against UCD.

On Thursday evening Derry completed the signing of Northern Irish Premiership joint-top scorer Michael McCrudden.

He was supposed to join from Institute in the summer, but the move was brought forward.

After a hugely disappointing league campaign last year, Manager Declan Devine wants to get Derry on the right track again…

Elsewhere Sligo Rovers face the champions Dundalk at Oriel Park. A number of Donegal men including Kyle Callan McFadden and Johnny Dunleavy are set to feature tonight.

St Patrick’s Athletic host Cork City at Richmond Park and Shamrock Rovers make the trip to Waterford United.

All games kick off at 7.45pm.