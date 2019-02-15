LYIT through to Trench Cup Final

The LYIT are through to Saturday’s final of the colleges Trench Cup.

The Letterkenny side beat GMIT of Galway after extra-time in today’s semi -final in Mallow, Cork.

At the end of normal time it was 0-14 to 2-8 but the LYIT, under the management of Donegal captain Michael Murphy, pulled away in the second period of extra time to win by three points, 0-20 to 3-8.

Michael Langan and John Campbell contributed with 15pts between them.

Langan hit 0-7, five from frees and one from a sideline ball while Buncrana man Campbell knocked over 0-8.

Peader Mogan, Caoimhin Marley, Bryan McNamee and Kealan McGroddy also scored for LYIT.

They will play Dundalk IT in the final tomorrow. They had a six point win over Waterford IT in the other semi final.

In November, LYIT beat DKIT bu two points to lift the Senior League Division 2 title.

Letterkenny’s one and only victory in the Trench Cup came in 2005 when Neil Gallagher lifted the trophy.