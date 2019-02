The Ladies LYIT Gaelic Football side are through to the Moynihan Cup second round thanks to their 5-11 to 2-6 win over the Royal College of Surgeons on Thursday in Dublin.

Two goals each from Aisleen McGuinness and Emma McMahon and one from Aoife Gillespie had the LYIT on a commanding position throughout.

McMahon was player of the match finishing with 2-4.

They will now play Mary Immaculate of Limerick in the second round next week.